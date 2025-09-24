  • Services

Services

Catherine Connolly officially on ballot for Presidential election

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Catherine Connolly officially on ballot for Presidential election
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Last updated 10.00 24/09/2025

Three candidates have now officially registered their nominations for the Presidency.

Galway’s Catherine Connolly submitted her paperwork at the Custom House yesterday afternoon.

The Galway West Independent TD was the first to enter the race back in July and has been campaigning vigorously since then

Fianna Fail nominee Jim Gavin and Fine Gael’s Heather Humprehys have also submitted their papers ahead today’s midday deadline.

Three candidates are now officially on the ballot paper.

Time is ticking for Maria Steen, who has 18 of the required 20 Oireachtas members needed to enter the race.

Senator Aubrey Mc Carthy said he would back her bid to appear on the ballot paper.

He said it is not an endorsement of her campaign but candidates deserve the chance to make their case to the voters.

More like this:
no_space
HSE boss denies staff being "scapegoated" at Portiuncula Hospital

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe head of the HSE has denied claims that staff at P...

no_space
County Council defends record on hedgecutting

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway County Council has moved to defend its record ...

no_space
Man charged in relation to criminal damage at retail premises on the Tuam Road

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA man in his fifties has been charged in connection w...

no_space
Connemara's Kylemore Abbey worth 91.5 million euro to the Galway-Mayo area

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMConnemara's Kylemore Abbey is worth 91.5 million euro...

no_space
Bus commuters in Conamara region need greater shelter

A MORE expansive roll-out of bus shelters across the Conamara region was called for by local coun...

no_space
House prices still on the rise across Galway

Sale prices for homes throughout the county and country have continued their upward trajectory in...

no_space
Conamara schools flock for inclusion on Safe Routes expansion

A TOTAL of 13 schools across Conamara have made applications to be included in the Safe Routes to...

no_space
Permission refused for service station off N83 at Knockdoe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans for a significant service station development o...

no_space
House commencements plummet in Galway during August

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMHouse commencements in Galway plummeted during the mo...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up