Catherine Connolly officially on ballot for Presidential election

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Last updated 10.00 24/09/2025

Three candidates have now officially registered their nominations for the Presidency.

Galway’s Catherine Connolly submitted her paperwork at the Custom House yesterday afternoon.

The Galway West Independent TD was the first to enter the race back in July and has been campaigning vigorously since then

Fianna Fail nominee Jim Gavin and Fine Gael’s Heather Humprehys have also submitted their papers ahead today’s midday deadline.

Three candidates are now officially on the ballot paper.

Time is ticking for Maria Steen, who has 18 of the required 20 Oireachtas members needed to enter the race.

Senator Aubrey Mc Carthy said he would back her bid to appear on the ballot paper.

He said it is not an endorsement of her campaign but candidates deserve the chance to make their case to the voters.