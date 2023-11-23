Catherine Connolly hits out at Tánaiste over plans to scrap triple lock system
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway West TD Catherine Connolly has hit out at Tánaiste Micheal Martin over plans to scrap Ireland’s triple lock system.
The system means that Government, Dáil and UN approval are all needed for Irish troops to be deployed overseas.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
But it’s argued that the system means the five permanent members of the security council have the ability to block our soverign decision to deploy peacekeeping forces.
But Deputy Connolly accused the Government of misleading people during recent discussions on defence and neutrality.
And she argued that Tanaiste and Defence Minister, Micheal Martin, should be considering his position.
The post Catherine Connolly hits out at Tánaiste over plans to scrap triple lock system appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Move by city councillors to limit gigs at Galway Airport compared to fable of Chicken Licken
The move by city councillors to limit gigs at Galway Airport next summer has been compared to the...
Quarter of a million people employed in the West
Over a quarter of a million people in the West were in employment between July and September That...
Farrell claims Government intent on getting graduates “on plane to Australia as quickly as possible”
When it comes to workforce planning, the Government’s only idea seems to be getting graduat...
Former Mayor says public “absolutely furious” over councillors voting to restrict gigs at Galway Airport
A former Mayor of Galway says the public are “absolutely furious” over a vote by city...
An Taisce demands greater regard for future storms amid claim Storm Debi could have been far worse
Galway City and County Councils are being urged to consider the worst-case impact of future Atlan...
‘Prolific’ crime gang rented Airbnb to target homes in Galway
It’s reported one of Ireland’s most ‘prolific’ burglary gangs rented an A...
Ballymana school secretary ‘shocked’ at back payment amount from Dept of Education
A Galway-based school secretary says she is shocked at the back payment amount she is receiving f...
Rodney gets back into the Owl musical groove
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell Rodney Owl, the moniker of Armagh native and adopted Galwegian...
Expanded Euro constituency bizarrely makes more sense
World of Politics with Harry McGee For years I have been saying that two of the three constitu...