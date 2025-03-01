Catherine Connolly demands clarity from Taoiseach over mixed messages on Tenant in Situ scheme

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway West TD Catherine Connolly has demanded clarity from the Taoiseach over mixed messages on the Government’s Tenant in Situ scheme.

It allows local authorities to buy properties where tenants are facing eviction because the landlord is selling the property.

Deputy Connolly said the Department of Housing has told Galway City Council the scheme is currently suspended.

But, she said, the Department itself is saying it is not – and she asked Michéal Martin for clarity.

He replied after Deputy Connolly told the Dáil that 11 tenants are currently at risk of homelessness if the scheme doesn’t come through.