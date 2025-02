This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway West TD Catherine Connolly and Tanaiste Simon Harris have clashed in the Dáil over Ireland’s support for Palestine.

Deputy Connolly charged that Ireland hasn’t done enough and isn’t going far enough now by kicking the Occupied Territories Bill down the road.

But Tanaiste Simon Harris disagreed – saying the bill hasn’t been enacted due to legal issues and the Government is not avoiding the issue.