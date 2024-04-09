Catherine Connolly claims Simon Harris has no sense of what a republic “really means”
Simon Harris has no sense whatsoever as to what a republic, public services, and equality truly mean.
That’s according to Galway West independent TD Catherine Connolly, who said earlier she couldn’t possibly support him as Taoiseach.
Other local independent TD’s voted in favour of Simon Harris – Galway East TD Sean Canney, Galway West TD Noel Grealish, and Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten.
Speaking ahead of the vote earlier, Galway West TD Catherine Connolly wished Leo Varadkar well and said Simon Harris’ family were very welcome.
But she said politically, she couldn’t possibly support him given Fine Gael’s record.
