Catherine Connolly claims IDF “warmongering, vengeful army out of control”
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway West TD Catherine Connolly says the Israeli Defence Forces is a “warmongering, vengeful army out of control”.
Contributing to a Dáil debate on Gaza, she argued that Ireland is not going far enough in condemning what’s happening there.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
She acknowledged the Taoiseach utterly condemned Hamas – but argued there wasn’t a similar condemnation on the Israeli response.
Deputy Connolly said if we’re to have any credibility as a neutral state, there must be consistency.
And she claimed the fact that two thirds of those killed so far have been women and children shows the IDF is anything but a “defence” force.
The post Catherine Connolly claims IDF “warmongering, vengeful army out of control” appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Ballinasloe family raise €40,000 for Galway Hospice
A Ballinasloe family has raised just under €40,000 for Galway Hospice in memory of Mary Sweeney. ...
Galway County Council Climate Action Plan to be officially released tomorrow
Galway County Council’s draft Climate Action Plan for the coming years is to be officially ...
Calls for lifting of recruitment freeze as 257 people in Galway on home support waiting list
257 people in Galway are on home support waiting lists, with 6,020 waiting nationally. Galway Cit...
New state-of-the-art sound system for Clifden Town Hall
Clifden Town Hall has upgraded its sound system with funding from Galway County Council and Commu...
New community facilities in Williamstown get go ahead
Plans for a new community walkway around the perimeter of Williamstown GAA clubgrounds have been ...
Eyrecourt disability advocate welcomes accessibility improvements but says more needs to be done
A leading disability advocate is welcoming planned accessibility improvements in Eyrecourt but sa...
Salthill-native Senator warns Taoiseach to sit back and listen during international Gaza conference
Salthill-native Senator, Gerard Craughwell is recommending The Taoiseach should sit back and list...
Net closes on travelling gang
A spate of burglaries across East Galway in the last three weeks that had been carried out by a t...
Galway visionaries can avail of Going for Growth to develop their businesses
Going for Growth’s past participants from Galway are encouraging female entrepreneurs in the coun...