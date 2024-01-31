Catherine Connolly chastises Tanaiste in Dáil over comments on Gaza
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway West TD Catherine Connolly has chastised Tánaiste Micheal Martin over comments he made on the conflict in Gaza.
It’s as a motion was introduced in the Dáil by Sinn Fein calling on the Government to intervene in the ICJ case against Israel.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The Government tabled a number of amendments that essentially changed the proposed affirmative action into a potential intervention upon analysis of the facts.
Deputy Catherine Connolly was extremely unhappy that the ruling of the International Court of Justice wasn’t mentioned once in the five page amendment.
The post Catherine Connolly chastises Tanaiste in Dáil over comments on Gaza appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Young Oranmore farmer to join the National Dairy Council’s Farmer Ambassador Programme
A young Oranmore farmer is set to join the National Dairy Council’s Farmer Ambassador Progr...
‘Gut Instinct’ event at the G Hotel in the city
Be good to your gut… That’s the message from health scientist and sleep coach, Tom Co...
Storytelling and Improvisation Festival to take place across Galway
A festival focusing on storytelling and improvisation is taking place across Galway City and Coun...
Approval for new apartment block in centre of Oranmore
The green light has been given for a new apartment block in the centre of Oranmore. Local residen...
End in sight for long-running burst pipe saga in Belclare
It looks like the end is in sight for a long-running saga over a pipe that’s continuously b...
Over a thousand patients on trolleys at UHG during January
Over a thousand patients were waiting on trolleys at UHG this January. That’s according to ...
Extended feature: Inside Galway’s magical Teddy Bear Hospital
You may have heard our special feature on local news about a really special event that took place...
6 Galway schools prepare for national final of VEX Robotics schools competition
6 Galway schools, three primary and two secondary, are now preparing for the national final of th...
Almost €7m funding for medtech project involving two Galway firms
Funding of almost €7m has been announced for a major medtech project involving two Galway firms. ...