Cathaoirleach chooses two Galway charities to benefit from proceeds of Gala Night

Two worthy Galway charities will benefit from a Gala Night hosted by the current Cathaoirleach of the County of Galway, Cllr. Martina Kinane, in Athenry’s Raheen Woods Hotel on Saturday, June 7.

She has chosen the Oranmore Maree Coastal Search Unit and Hand in Hand, the Children’s Cancer Charity as the beneficiaries of this year’s Cathaoirleach Charity Ball.

“I am honoured to have this opportunity to host this year’s Cathaoirleach Charity Ball which is a great privilege. We have a great night’s entertainment planned and very much look forward to what promises to be a wonderful nigh,” said Cllr. Kinane.

The evening will commence with a drinks reception at 6.30pm followed by a four course meal provided by the Raheen Woods Hotel, with music on the night by Sean Slattery and the Connections.

Oranmore Maree Costal Search Unit is a 100% voluntary organisation. Their vital work includes leading, organising and conducting search, rescue and recovery operations on both land and water.

They also provide pastoral care to the family and friends of casualties, their efforts bring solace and support to countless families, communities and emergency responders.

Hand in Hand – Children’s Cancer Charity is a charity that helps families who are dealing with childhood cancer.

They provide free practical support including household cleaning services, laundry and family meals, as well as emotional support through play therapy and counselling.

Cllr. Kinane said she was very much aware of the valuable work undertaken by her chosen charities.

“I am delighted that all the proceeds from the Cathaoirleach Charity Ball, will help two very deserving charities to continue the valuable work they both undertake in our local communities,” she added.

Tickets are €80 each and are available from the Council’s Corporate Services Office on 091 509316.

Pictured: Cathaoirleach Martina Kinane pictured at the launch of her Cathaoirleach’s Ball in Raheen Woods Hotel with (from left) Caroline O’Connor and Shea Marshall of Hand in Hand; Lester McNamara and Oisin Nevin, Raheen Woods Hotel; Jackie Joyce, and Sean Harte, Betty and Sean Greene and Cillian Morris of the Oranmore Maree Coast Search Unit. Photo: Sean Lydon.