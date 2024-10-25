  • Services

Services

Cathaoirleach calls for reform in planning policy to maintain rural life in Galway

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 0 minutes read

Cathaoirleach calls for reform in planning policy to maintain rural life in Galway
Share story:
More like this:
no_space
Ballinasloe's Andrew Mannion selected as People Before Profit candidate for Roscommon/Galway

no_space
Salthill University of Galway student claims prestigious Hamilton prize

no_space
241 people registered as homeless across Galway in September

no_space
Efforts underway to identify skull found in Rahoon housing estate

no_space
Knocknacarra's Tracy Boland is overall winner of Galway City Spaces for Biodiversity Competition

no_space
Emergency leak repair works to be carried out on west side of city this morning

Uisce Eireann is warning that residents in Rahoon Road, Cedarwood and Highfield Park may experien...

no_space
Galway Rural Development hosts health and wellbeing event

There will be heart checks on offer from Croí, diabetes screening with Total Health while numerou...

no_space
Plans taking shape for Park and Ride facilities in Claregalway

Claregalway is one of three areas set to get Park and Ride - the other two are Oranmore and where...

no_space
Long-awaited Clifden Regeneration Plan to go to planning this week

The development aims to transform the ‘capital of Connemara’ - creating a Harbour Park, Beach Roa...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up