Cathaloireach of Galway County Council calls for adoption of AI strategy across all local authorities in Ireland
The new Cathaloireach of Galway County Council has called for the urgent adoption of an Artificial Intelligence strategy and integration plan across all local authorities in Ireland.
Fianna Fail Councillor for the Athenry/Oranmore area Albert Dolan has made the proposal which focuses on an ethical use of AI to enhance public services and boost innovation at a local government level.
He’s made the call for his proposal to be used nationally if successful to ensure Galway and the country as a whole can leverage the full potential of this emerging technology.
Our reporter Caoimhe Killeen has been speaking to Councillor Dolan about his proposal:
