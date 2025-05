This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City Council is now accepting applications for Casual Trading Licences for the St. Nicholas Summer Market.

The market on Churchyard Street in the city will run in July and August, from Wednesday to Friday 12PM to 8PM.

The fee is €65 per linear metre and more information can be found on the GalwayCity.ie website.

The deadline for applications is Sunday week, May 18th, and late applications will not be accepted.