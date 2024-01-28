  • Services

Castlerea Gardai appeal for witnesses following fatal road traffic collision in Frenchpark

Published:

Gardaí at Castlerea are appealing for witnesses following a fatal traffic incident in County Roscommon on Saturday, January 27th, 2024.

Shortly before 2:00 pm, Gardaí and emergency services responded to a single vehicle collision on a local road in Frenchpark.


The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a man in his late 70s, was taken by ambulance to Sligo University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The scene is currently preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators, and local diversions are in effect.

.Gardaí in Roscommon are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Additionally, road users travelling on this road at the time and have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, are requested to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station at 094-9621630, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

