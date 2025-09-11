Castlegar photographer honoured in major global competition

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Castlegar photographer Michael Deligan has been honoured in the world’s largest free photography competition.

He has placed in the top one thousand entries of the CEWE Photo Award, with his photo ‘Dandelion’.

His shortlisted photo “Dandelion” is a striking macro study that transforms an everyday plant into something extraordinary.

Michael’s success will be celebrated at a free exhibition, hosted by Irish band Picture This, in Dublin’s Chocolate Factory tomorrow (Friday September 12th) and on Saturday.

Visitors can attend free and also take part in the #PictureThismas competition for a chance to win meet and greet tickets for Picture This’s sold-out Christmas gigs at the 3Arena.

The event will feature the band’s fan photo shortlist alongside leading Irish CEWE Photo Award entries, including Michael’s entry.