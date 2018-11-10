Casting call as Ballinasloe makes the big screen

It may lack the glamour of Hollywood or the tradition of the silver screen – but aspiring movie stars will be bounding into Ballinasloe this month for what producers are calling the Carnival of Chaos!

That’s after West Coast Casting issued their clarion call for extras for new feature film called ‘Finky’ which will be shot over the next two months – all in the Ballinasloe area.

The producers are looking for 250 to 300 people of all ages, shapes, sizes and ethnicity – particularly those who think they have a special skill or talent.

All are welcome to apply to become part of the Carnival of Chaos’ psychotic symphony.

Mairead Campbell of West Coast Casting described it as ‘the craziest script I’ve ever read’.

It is completely open for anyone to apply regardless of whether you have any previous acting experience or not – but you should mention in your application if you do.

Extras may end up as part of the Carnival of Chaos or just sitting in a café, dancing in a club or walking down the street – and there are also a small number of positions available for children.

The movie tells the story of Micí Phincí Ó Foghlú (whose nickname is ‘Finky’) a musician and puppeteer from the West of Ireland who is recruited by a violent and avant-garde circus and experiences the darker side of life. Micí Phincí will be played by Dara Devaney, who is best known for his roles in ‘An Klondike’ (2015), ‘An Bronntanas’ (2014) and ‘School Run’ (2008).

Micí Phincí is originally from Ballinasloe, which is why most of the filming will take place in the town.

“The town fits the story really well,” said Mairead. “We don’t need to shoot anywhere else, because Ballinasloe caters to the story, as it is a town with hotels, cafés, clubs and all we need.

“It’s a great spot; it has everything,” she added.

The casting team are also looking for bands, rockers, anyone that can play a musical instrument to help bring this crazy and exciting story to life.

As well as general extras, West Coast Casting are also looking for more specific things such as people who are fluent in Irish; people who have Scottish accents – and a one-armed male. Specific casting updates such as these are available on the West Coast Casting Facebook page. And all extras will be paid daily for their work.

The film comes from Galway-based award-winning Abú Media, and is developed and funded through the new Cine4 initiative.

The Cine4 initiative was set up to encourage strong storytelling, visual flair and high production values appropriate for the big screen through Irish – although a small part of ‘Finky’ is in English. That said, you do not have to be fluent in Irish to apply to be an extra.

‘Finky’ is directed by Dathaí Keane and written by himself and Diarmuid de Faoite. It is produced by Eileen Seoighe and Pierce Boyce.

Anyone interested in getting involved and becoming an extra should email a recent photo and contact details to westcoastcastingireland@gmail.com