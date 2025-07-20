Cast and crew gather again to mark 50th anniversary screening of seminal movie

The movie itself is regarded as seminal to the development of Irish language film-making – but 50 years on from its release, the sense of history was almost secondary to the social interaction as cast and crew gathered once again to revisit their work half a century later.

The making in 1975 of ‘Caoineadh Airt Uí Laoire’ – the first Irish language fiction film – was celebrated in style last week in Seanscoil Sailearna, Indreabhán…the same building used by Bob Quinn and Cinegael to make the movie, 50 years ago.

Club Scannán Sailearna – in conjunction with the Galway Film Fleadh, and with the support of TG4 – hosted this special 50th anniversary screening of ‘Caoineadh Airt Uí Laoire’ to a packed theatre, as part of the Film Fleadh.

Among the attendance at the special screening were the director Bob Quinn, his production assistant Helen Quinn, and the cameraman Joe Comerford, who went on to direct critically acclaimed movies of his own.

A host of local actors from the Conamara Gaeltacht took part in the film – and many of them were present again at the special screening half a century on.

Among them was broadcaster Seán Bán Breathnach from Indreabhán who played the lead role as Art Ó Laoire; Caitlín Ní Dhonnchú from Ros a’ Mhíl who played his wife, Eibhlín Dubh Ní Chonaill; Máire Ní Dhrisceoil from Clare Island who played Eibhlín’s sister; Máirtín and Joe Mac Fhlanncha from Moycullen; Hannah and Toner Quinn from An Cheathrú Rua; journalists Máirtín Davy Ó Coistealbha and Bernie Ní Fhlatharta from Indreabhán; Barbara Bolustrom from Baile na hAbhann and Tommy Healy from Clifden.

Also present were renowned accordion player Gerry Hanley, who played the music in the film and Margarita D’arcy, wife of John Arden who had a leading role in the film.

TG4 Director General, Deirdre Ní Choistín, unveiled a plaque on the wall of the auditorium, which commemorates the fact that it was in Seanscoil Sailearna that Bob Quinn and Cinegael made the first ever fiction film in Irish in 1975.

She said that ‘Caoineadh Artt Uí Laoire’ was the film that started the development of filmmaking through Irish – a trend that continues to flourish, with films and dramatic series being made in Irish and sold throughout the domain.

Pictured: Bob Quinn lena chlann is a gharchlann, chomh maith le cuid de na daoine a bhí páirteach sa scannán ‘Caoineadh Airt Uí Laoire’ a rinne sé i Seanscoil Sailearna, 50 bliain ó shin. Photo: Seán Ó Mainnín