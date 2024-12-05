Case of bird flu discovered in Buzzard in Galway

A case of bird flu has been discovered in a buzzard in Galway.

It’s as the Department of Agriculture has announced the introduction of new regulations requiring flock keepers to apply particular biosecurity measures for poultry and other captive birds.

It says the H5N1 avian influenza virus was detected at an unspecified location in Galway this week – and highlights the level of risk to Irish poultry.

It also notes outbreaks in many countries across Europe – including two cases in poultry in England in the past few weeks.

The winter period increases the risk of bird flu – as more wild birds migrate here, and colder temperatures allow the virus to better survive.