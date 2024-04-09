  • Services

Case against Councillor Colm Keaveney for allegedly driving under the influence of cocaine adjourned until June

Published:

Case against Councillor Colm Keaveney for allegedly driving under the influence of cocaine adjourned until June
A case against former TD and sitting county councillor, Colm Keaveney, for allegedly driving under the influence of cocaine, has been adjourned until June.

The case was back before the courts today.


Mr. Keaveney, with an address at Kilcreevanty, was not present at Tuam District Court today and was briefly represented by his solicitor.

The offence is alleged to have happened at Cummer on June 12th last year.

Mr Keaveney, who is 53 years of age, is facing a charge under Section 4 of the Road Traffic Act.

Colm Keaveney was first elected to the Dáil in 2011 as a Labour TD, briefly becoming an independent before joining Fianna Fail in 2013.

He lost his seat in the 2016 General Election, but is currently a sitting councillor in the Tuam district, having being elected in 2019.

Defence solicitor Gearoid Geraghty said he had got disclosure and he needed to speak with his client. He applied for an adjournment.

Judge James Faughnan granted the request and the case has been put back to a sitting of Tuam District Court on 11 June for a plea or a date for hearing.

