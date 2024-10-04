Cars take back seat as bus plan passed

The BusConnects Cross-City Link has been given the go-ahead by An Bord Pleanála — the first major part of the jigsaw to overhaul public transport Galway for decades to win planning permission.

The project, lodged two years ago by Galway City Council, will give priority to buses, cyclists and pedestrians over all other vehicles between the east and west of the city, spanning 6.7km.

It stretches from University Road where it intersects with Newcastle Road, over the Salmon Weir Bridge, through St Francis Street, Eglinton Street, Williamsgate Street, Eyre Square, Forster Street, College Road, Lough Atalia Road and onto the Dublin Road.

The number of pedestrian signal crossings will increase by 62% from 77 to 125, the proportion of segregated cycle facilities will increase from 9% on the existing corridor to 78% and the proportion of the route having bus priority measures will increase from 25% on the existing corridor to 97%.

With the creation of bus lanes over the Salmon Weir Bridge, this artery will be closed to regular traffic 7-10am and 1-7pm with access permitted 10am-1pm for deliveries.

“Bus priority will be achieved along University Road through the removal of vehicular traffic demand along the route,” the Council stated in its application.