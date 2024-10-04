Cars take back seat as bus plan passed
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Denise McNamara
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
The BusConnects Cross-City Link has been given the go-ahead by An Bord Pleanála — the first major part of the jigsaw to overhaul public transport Galway for decades to win planning permission.
The project, lodged two years ago by Galway City Council, will give priority to buses, cyclists and pedestrians over all other vehicles between the east and west of the city, spanning 6.7km.
It stretches from University Road where it intersects with Newcastle Road, over the Salmon Weir Bridge, through St Francis Street, Eglinton Street, Williamsgate Street, Eyre Square, Forster Street, College Road, Lough Atalia Road and onto the Dublin Road.
The number of pedestrian signal crossings will increase by 62% from 77 to 125, the proportion of segregated cycle facilities will increase from 9% on the existing corridor to 78% and the proportion of the route having bus priority measures will increase from 25% on the existing corridor to 97%.
With the creation of bus lanes over the Salmon Weir Bridge, this artery will be closed to regular traffic 7-10am and 1-7pm with access permitted 10am-1pm for deliveries.
“Bus priority will be achieved along University Road through the removal of vehicular traffic demand along the route,” the Council stated in its application.
More like this:
St Thomas’ stay on track in bid to make hurling history
St. Thomas’ 2-21 Craughwell 1-13 By Eanna O’Reilly at Kenny Park DEFENDING champions St....
Connacht rise from the dead for stunning bonus point win
Connacht 36 Sharks 30 By JOHN FALLON at Dexcom Stadium CONNACHT have certainly been the ...
League title dream ended for below-par Galway Utd
Galway United 0 Shelbourne1 By Mike Rafferty at Eamonn Deacy Park FOR the third time thi...
High-flying Galway United the forgotten team in league title talk
THEY couldn’t possibly, could they? I mean, all the loose talk in recent weeks has been about an ...
Runner’s quest to honour dad
A North Galway woman is tackling the Galway Bay Half Marathon this weekend to raise funds for tho...
Talk on the collapse of Tuam Bank
The events surrounding the collapse of Lord ffrench’s Bank of Tuam and Dublin in 1814 is the them...
Top Italian pianist for annual Emily Anderson concert
Music for Galway’s annual Emily Anderson Memorial concert will take place next Thursday, October ...
Show based on family history offers unique insight into Palestinian plight
The Invaders’ Fear of Memories, a one-man show about the colonisation of Palestine, will be stage...
Residents rail against new plans for Woodquay park
Woodquay residents are dismayed that their local park is to be transformed into a plaza with the ...