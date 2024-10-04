  • Services

Services

no_space

Supporting Local News

no_space

Cars take back seat as bus plan passed

Published:

From this week's Galway City Tribune

From this week's Galway City Tribune

Cars take back seat as bus plan passed Cars take back seat as bus plan passed
Share story:

The BusConnects Cross-City Link has been given the go-ahead by An Bord Pleanála — the first major part of the jigsaw to overhaul public transport Galway for decades to win planning permission.

The project, lodged two years ago by Galway City Council, will give priority to buses, cyclists and pedestrians over all other vehicles between the east and west of the city, spanning 6.7km.

It stretches from University Road where it intersects with Newcastle Road, over the Salmon Weir Bridge, through St Francis Street, Eglinton Street, Williamsgate Street, Eyre Square, Forster Street, College Road, Lough Atalia Road and onto the Dublin Road.

The number of pedestrian signal crossings will increase by 62% from 77 to 125, the proportion of segregated cycle facilities will increase from 9% on the existing corridor to 78% and the proportion of the route having bus priority measures will increase from 25% on the existing corridor to 97%.

With the creation of bus lanes over the Salmon Weir Bridge, this artery will be closed to regular traffic 7-10am and 1-7pm with access permitted 10am-1pm for deliveries.

“Bus priority will be achieved along University Road through the removal of vehicular traffic demand along the route,” the Council stated in its application.

 

 

More like this:
no_space
St Thomas’ stay on track in bid to make hurling history

St. Thomas’ 2-21 Craughwell 1-13 By Eanna O’Reilly at Kenny Park DEFENDING champions St....

no_space
Connacht rise from the dead for stunning bonus point win

Connacht 36 Sharks 30 By JOHN FALLON at Dexcom Stadium CONNACHT have certainly been the ...

no_space
League title dream ended for below-par Galway Utd

Galway United 0 Shelbourne1 By Mike Rafferty at Eamonn Deacy Park FOR the third time thi...

no_space
High-flying Galway United the forgotten team in league title talk

THEY couldn’t possibly, could they? I mean, all the loose talk in recent weeks has been about an ...

no_space
Runner’s quest to honour dad

A North Galway woman is tackling the Galway Bay Half Marathon this weekend to raise funds for tho...

no_space
Talk on the collapse of Tuam Bank

The events surrounding the collapse of Lord ffrench’s Bank of Tuam and Dublin in 1814 is the them...

no_space
Top Italian pianist for annual Emily Anderson concert

Music for Galway’s annual Emily Anderson Memorial concert will take place next Thursday, October ...

no_space
Show based on family history offers unique insight into Palestinian plight

The Invaders’ Fear of Memories, a one-man show about the colonisation of Palestine, will be stage...

no_space
Residents rail against new plans for Woodquay park

Woodquay residents are dismayed that their local park is to be transformed into a plaza with the ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up