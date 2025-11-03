Carraroe student wins prestigious €25k scholarship

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A student from Carraroe has been awarded a prestigious scholarship worth €25,000 to support her third-level studies.

Éabha Ní Choisdealbha, a former student of Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin, is one of this year’s recipients of a Naughton Foundation Scholarship.

It’s awarded to students that show academic and innovative excellence in the fields of engineering, science and technology.

Éabha, now a first-year engineering student at the University of Limerick, says the scholarship eases the financial burden university can bring.