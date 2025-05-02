Carraroe student wins national Irish essay competition

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A student from Scoil Chuimsitheach (pron. KWIM-SHEE-OCK) Chiaráin in Carraroe has won a national Irish political essay competition.

Eimear Nic Dhonnchadha was named the Irish Language winner in the Oireachtas Essay Competition at Leinster House.

Hundreds of students submitted essays in Irish and English to the competition on the theme ‘Parliamentary Politics Liberates’ .

The judges praised Eimear for writing ‘a brilliant essay’ that explored political figures from the 18th century up to now.

It’s not Eimear’s first trip to Leinster House, as she previously spoke at the Ombudsman for Children’s Office annual Child Talks.