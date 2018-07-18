Carraroe locals revive campaign against the proposed sewage treatment plant at scenic pier

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Locals in Carraroe have revived their campaign in opposition to the proposed sewage treatment plant at Sruthán Pier.

This follows an information evening held by Irish Water last month (28/6) where plans for Carraroe Sewage Scheme were presented.

Irish Water intends to develop a new treatment plant to end the discharge of untreated waste water into Casla Bay at Sruthán Pier.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 11….