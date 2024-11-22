Carraroe community eagerly awaits reveal of €7m lotto winner

The community of Carraroe is eagerly awaiting the reveal of the seven million euro lotto winner.

Wednesday night’s jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Eurospar in An Cheathrú Rua, and celebrations have been ongoing there since this morning.

The – still unknown – Galway winner becomes the 10th Lotto Jackpot winner of 2024.

The winning numbers in Wednesday night’s main Lotto draw were 7, 10, 12, 19, 21, 32, and the Bonus was 9.

Sarah Slevin has been speaking to store owner Aodán Breathneach to get the local reaction: