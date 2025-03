This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Connemara builder is to feature tonight in the first episode of new construction programme “Na Builders” on TG4.

In the episode, the crew heads to Carna to focus on Páraic Ó Cualáin of Jackie Folan Limited and his team getting ready for the day ahead.

Páraic took over the family construction business from his Dad, Jackie and now has upwards of 15 full-time people working for him as well as subcontractors.

The episode will air on TG4 at 9.30 tonight.