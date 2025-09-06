Caretaker for past 33 years at Coláiste Iognaid — but no pension

-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 3 minutes read
Joe O’Toole has been caretaker at Coláiste Iognaid for 33 years, and last Friday was the first occasion he took strike action to improve his own lot.
Eight years ago, Joe refused to open the doors of The Jes on Sea Road in the city. This was to show solidarity with striking teachers, despite being instructed to do so, and despite being docked pay for his refusal to cross the picket.
“I want teachers to remember that,” said Joe on the picket line outside the secondary school gates last Friday, as part of trade union Fórsa’s indefinite strike action.
Picketing outside schools across Galway, was an escalation of caretakers’ and school secretaries’ efforts to end their exclusion from access to a public service pension and terms of employment.
“I’m probably the longest person working in the school. I just feel enough is enough,” Joe told the Tribune.
“We feel like second-class citizens in our schools,” added the native of St Joseph’s Avenue, just around the corner from the school.
Some County Galway schools, such as Clonfert College in Ballinasloe, reduced the number of students attending on strike days this week, to ensure health, safety and wellbeing of students and teachers.
The Board of Management of Clonfert College asked non-exam years to stay home, because the absence of key workers “placed significant strain on the day-to-day running of the school”.
In a statement on social media, Clonfert College said secretaries and caretakers were “the heartbeat of our school community” and their contribution was “immeasurable”.
Fórsa said that despite working in the same schools, under the same boards of management, on the same departmental payroll as teachers and SNAs, caretakers and secretaries were treated as “second-class” staff when it comes to pensions.
They were also denied key entitlements, such as occupational sick pay and bereavement leave.
“A calculated policy decision to maintain inequality, regardless of the cost to those affected. This policy has locked out several generations of school staff from secure income in retirement,” said Fórsa national secretary Andy Pike.
Some 98% of Fórsa members voted for strike, as a last resort.
“These are everyday workers — secretaries and caretakers — who don’t want to go on strike. We’re out for the long haul. The Government haven’t spoken to Fórsa yet.
“We are outside picketing today, some of us outside our schools, some of us in Athlone (where a regional picket was taking place). It’s time we took a stance,” said Jes caretaker Joe O’Toole, a former Galway United player.
Pictured: Joe O’Toole, who has been caretaker at Coláiste Iognáid in the city for more than three decades, protesting outside the school.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
First Citizen earns his place in history books
Mayor of Galway City, Cllr Mike Cubbard, is seeking to abolish the term His Worship in the formal...
Farmer sets up dog runs on his land so neighbours’ pets can excercise safely
Permission has been granted for the provision of dog runs in the Monivea area, which will allow l...
Catherine Connolly to address city memorial for residents of Galway Magdalene Laundry
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway West TD and presidential candidate Catherine C...
Rally to take place in Galway city tomorrow to demand Government action to end crisis in Gaza.
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGroups from across the West will come together in Gal...
St Nicholas Collegiate Church to host special back-to-school blessing service
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSt. Nicholas Collegiate Church in the city will host ...
Galway Chamber representatives highlight key infrastructure investment requirements to senior government ministers.
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Chamber representatives have highlighted key i...
Athenry sports firm to exhibit at Ploughing Championships
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn Athenry company is set to exhibit at the National ...
Hazardous waste collection event in city this weekend
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA hazardous waste collection event is being held in t...
Developer behind Monivea solar farm "committed" to second public consultation
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe developer behind a planned major solar farm near ...