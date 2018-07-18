Cardiothoracic Intensive Care Unit closed at UHG due to roof leak

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The cardiothoracic intensive care unit is closed at UHG due to a roof leak.

The closure was implemented on Monday due to an issue with guttering above the plant room roof over Block 2C which has resulted in a leakage of water into the ICU building.

Management at the hospital have opened one additional bed in the main ICU and two other beds in another floor to support critical care capacity.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 2…