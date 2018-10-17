Car overturns on Monivea Road near Carnmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the Monivea Road close to Carnmore.
A car overturned close to Carnmore GA grounds in the past half hour.(7.30am)
It’s understood no-one has been seriously injured and emergency services are at the scene.
Gardaí are advising motorists to expect some delays as a result until the scene is cleared.
