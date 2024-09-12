Captain goes the extra (nautical) mile to reunite teddy with owner

In a heartwarming tale to put a smile on anyone’s face, Galway-born Staff Captain Brian Whelan of Princess Cruises’ ship, Sun Princess, made a special trip from the high seas to Donegal to reunite a little girl with her beloved teddy bear, Rabbie.

Sophie Callaghan, a young holidaymaker from Donegal, was enjoying a family holiday on the cruise line’s newest ship, Sun Princess, when disaster struck – Rabbie went missing. However, she only realised once she had left the ship and was on her way home.

Staff Captain Whelan and his team sprang into action. “We searched the ship from the laundry to the funnel to the stateroom, even under the bed. Unfortunately, he did not have a Medallion,” Brian joked, highlighting Princess Cruises’ medallion technology, which allows guests to locate loved ones when onboard.

With the help of the ship’s Security, Rooms Division, and Technical Team, Rabbie was located safe and sound – in the ship’s bridge, where he had been “helping” the crew.

Pictures of Rabbie overlooking the sea and “assisting” with navigational duties made Sophie’s family smile, but the best part came when Brian, back on Irish soil, made a personal journey on Friday last to deliver Rabbie back to Donegal.

“It was a real joy to make that trip to Donegal. Seeing Sophie’s face light up when she saw Rabbie again was worth every mile,” Brian said after the reunion. “It’s always lovely to meet fellow Irish people on the ships I work on. It brings a sense of home to me when I’m away.”

A native of Galway City, Brian Whelan attended secondary school in St Joseph’s College, ‘The Bish’, and is now based in California.

He began his maritime career 23 years ago with Princess Cruises, moving up the ranks to staff captain. A graduate of the Glasgow College of Nautical Studies, he holds a master mariner’s certificate. He was named one of 20 global cruise industry leaders under 40 by Seatrade Cruise News in 2018.

In this special delivery, Brian Whelan showed that even when sailing the high seas, a touch of home and kindness can make waves.

Pictured: Reunited: Sophie with her beloved Rabbie, returned to her by Staff Captain Brian Whelan from Galway.