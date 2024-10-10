Cappy hitting form at right time but champions will take some stopping

Inside Track with John McIntyre

IT went against the grain what happened to Sarsfields at Kenny Park on Sunday. The New Inn/Bullaun men have a reputation for getting the job done in tight finishes and for pulling games out of the fire. Instead, they got a dose of their own medicine in Athenry.

Though it was an awful day and the wind’s influence was undeniable, Sarsfields were in control of this quarter-final for long periods, with a lead of eight points early in the first-half; and when Michael Hanlon found the net on the resumption, it looked curtains for Cappataggle.

But what a turnaround late on. Cappy were inspired. Ja Mannion took off; the Collins brothers, Niall and Liam, kept lofting over points; substitute James Egan added two more; while Oisín Finn and Lewis Coughlan also split the posts down the home stretch to stun Sarsfields.

Though Cappy had been in four semi-finals over the previous seven years, they didn’t win any of them and, frankly, over the past couple of seasons their best days looked behind them. Their group form in 2024 was nothing to write home about, and their contest against now-relegated Mullagh went down to the wire in Ballinasloe.

But in their big preliminary quarter-final win over Killimordaly at the same venue, Cappy showed that they shouldn’t be written off and I half-expected them to beat Sarsfields. A team which suddenly catches fire is a dangerous proposition and they will relish getting stuck into St Thomas’ in the semi-final.

What can you say about the champions. Their continued ability to get it right on the big days is phenomenal and though the harsh dismissal of Tom Quirke early in the second-half made St Thomas’ task easier at Kenny Park on Sunday, Turloughmore didn’t surrender and still led in stoppage time.

It meant St Thomas’ had to call on all of their craft and experience to get over the line. Again, they didn’t panic and late points from Cathal Burke and James Regan saw them sneak home. The title holders are just so good in the clutch moments of matches. Full-back Fintan Burke was outstanding, but Cian Mahony and Oisín Flannery were also vital in keeping their ‘search for seven’ alive.

The Turloughmore camp must be devastated. Their form was good, running up big tallies, albeit mostly against modest opposition, on their way to the quarter-finals. They are an experienced outfit by now and the team looks better balanced, even if I would never play Seán Linnane beyond midfield. Unfortunately, they fell short again and St Thomas’ really have their number.

Pictured: Trainer Paul Gilligan, with owners Tom Quinn, Eddie Lynch and John Joe McGrath, receive the trophy from Alan Power of Diageo after Buddy One landed the Guinness Steeplechase at Tuesday’s Galway National Hunt meeting. Photo: Brian Harding.