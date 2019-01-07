Capacity issues at UHG resulting in long waiting lists for elective procedures

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Irish Hospital Consultants Association says hundreds of essential operations have had to be cancelled this month because of capacity problems.

University Hospital Galway is currently running at two-thirds capacity which the IHCA is resulting in long waiting lists for elective procedures.

The organisation says over 108 thousand sick patients in need of an acute bed were left waiting on trolleys last year – a record number.

It claims an increase of 2,600 beds is needed in hospitals over the next 5 years to deal with what is calls an “unacceptable situation”.

