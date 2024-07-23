CAP redistribution sees 7% increase in payments for Connacht farmers
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A significant redistribution of CAP has resulted in a seven percent payment increase for farmers in Connacht.
The KPMG Report for the Irish Farmers Journal has found counties in Leinster and Munster, are experiencing a drop in payments since 2022.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The CAP payment came into effect last year, and this east-to-west shift is due to a number of factors, including a capping of payments.
Phelim O’Neill, Market Intelligence & EU Specialist with the Irish Farmers Journal, says there will still be outliers to the figures cited in the economic outlook report.
The post CAP redistribution sees 7% increase in payments for Connacht farmers appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Call for Irish Water to “get to bottom” of water issues on Cleggan/Claddaghduff scheme
There’s a call for Irish Water to “get to the bottom” of persistent issues on t...
Call for M6 works to be suspended for All-Ireland final day
Transport Infrastructure Ireland is being urged to suspend works on the M6 motorway next Sunday f...
Average price of a home in Galway up by 7 percent over past year
The average price of a home in Galway is up by more than 7 percent when compared to this time las...
Dáil hears 625 people awaiting home care in County Galway
Figures from the HSE show there are 625 people in County Galway awaiting home care. That’s ...
UHG placing “intense focus” on reducing wait times for the elderly
University Hospital Galway is placing an “intense focus” on reducing wait times for t...
Galway man to be sentenced in October for sexual assault of teenage babysitter
A Galway man will be sentenced in October for the repeated sexual assault of a teenage girl who b...
O’Gorman art and literature collection donated to University of Galway
A literary collection owned by the late entrepreneur, historian and supporter of the arts, the la...
Commuters are stranded if evening service goes
COMMUTING workers would be left stranded if the cancellation of the evening bus service between G...
Galway tribute to those who died in past wars or on UN peacekeeping service
The Mayor of Galway City, Councillor Peter Keane, and members of Galway City Council participated...