Cannonball back in Salthill

An entourage of 200 supercars will again descend on Salthill next month for an overnight pit stop – as Cannonball returns to the west on Saturday, September 6, on its way around Ireland.

The supercar spectacle sets off from Johnstown Estate in Enfield on September 6, taking in Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Galway, Leitrim and finishes in Trim Co Meath.

Cannonball is the largest organised road trip in Europe featuring the finest cars on the planet from the power of Ferrari, Lamborghini and McLaren to the grace and elegance of Porsche, Aston Martin, and Maserati.

The brand-new Lamborghini Revoulto will be unveiled in Ireland for the very first time and over 200,000 spectators are expected with free family festivals organised from coast to coast.

Cannonball has already raised €1,638,432 for Irish children’s charities and this year the official charity of Cannonball is the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation – an Irish children’s charity that funds and delivers in-home nursing care, respite support for children from birth to six years of age with severe learning disability associated with complex medical need.

Cannonball offers spectators a unique opportunity to witness the world’s most prestigious and sought-after supercars up close and enjoy the unique festival atmosphere that Cannonball is renowned for.

The Brazilian Dancers, giant screens, music and fanfare brings all the glamour of carnival and live DJs, bands and festivals in host towns around the country get the party started.

The Cannonballers and celebrities in colourful costumes add to the melee. From Spiderman to Star Wars, Cat Woman to Wonder Woman, cheerleaders to Charlie’s Angels, Batman, the Joker and more; it is a totally unique free family day out.

Pictured: Former Miss World Rosanna Davison pictured at the announcement that The Jack and Jill Childrens Foundation is the official charity partner for Cannonball 2024.