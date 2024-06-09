Canning takes the final seat in Loughrea

The last of the Loughrea seats have been filled with the return of Cllr Ivan Canning for Fianna Fáil.

His re-election means that the Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have two seats each with Independent Cllr Declan Kelly taking the fifth.

A member of the great hurling family of Portumna, Cllr Canning hit the back of the net on the sixth count after securing 521 transfers from fellow party candidate Mark Larkin.

Caption: Cllr Ivan Canning pictured earlier with his colleague Cllr Michael Moegie Maher.

Loughrea

Count 6

Distribution of Mark Larkin’s 761 votes.

Canning, Ivan (FF) (+521) 2,040

O’Reilly, Ailish (SF) (+84) 1,014