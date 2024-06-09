Canning takes the final seat in Loughrea

Published:
-
-
Author: Denise McNamara
~ 1 minutes read
The last of the Loughrea seats have been filled with the return of Cllr Ivan Canning for Fianna Fáil.
His re-election means that the Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have two seats each with Independent Cllr Declan Kelly taking the fifth.
A member of the great hurling family of Portumna, Cllr Canning hit the back of the net on the sixth count after securing 521 transfers from fellow party candidate Mark Larkin.
Caption: Cllr Ivan Canning pictured earlier with his colleague Cllr Michael Moegie Maher.
Loughrea
Count 6
Distribution of Mark Larkin’s 761 votes.
Canning, Ivan (FF) (+521) 2,040
O’Reilly, Ailish (SF) (+84) 1,014
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
No fairytale ending for veteran firebrand
There was no fairytale election outcome for Margaretta Darcy, just one week short of her 90th bir...
It’s Gaillimh Ogbu as Helen makes history!
Galway has elected a black woman as a city councillor for the first time. Labour’s Helen Ogbu ...
Eliminations continue in Galway City Central
Two candidates were eliminated in Galway City Central, on the fourth and fifth counts. Seán Co...
Tuam count complete as Turner makes the cut
Tuam area has had all its seats filled after four candidates were declared elected - three of the...
Recount called for Athenry/Oranmore
A recount has been called after the final seats were declared filled in the Athenry/Oranmore cont...
Last count for Loughrea LEA
The final seat in Loughrea will be filled after the next court with the field down to two – outin...
Feeney wins back his old seat
Former Fine Gael councillor Peter Feeney has emerged victorious after deciding to run again in th...
Hoade is home at last
Fianna Fáil stalwart Mary Hoade has taken the third seat in Tuam after securing just 33 votes fro...
Fahy moves closer to magic number
The surplus votes of Cllr Eddie Hoare have edged Cllr Frank Fahy to within 57 votes of crossing t...