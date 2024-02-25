Canney Welcomes completion of the Kilrickle/Kilcooley Group Water Scheme.

Independent TD Sean Canney has welcomed the fact that the civils work is now complete on the Kilrickle/Kilcooley Group Water Supply Scheme.

Letters have been issued to residents that the scheme is complete and inviting residents to avail of a connection.





Speaking this morning, the Galway East TD said that this announcement is a major milestone for both communities.

