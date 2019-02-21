Canney tops local register of interests

Galway East Independent TD Sean Canney, the Minister of State for Rural and Community Development, commands a portfolio of houses, apartments and a retail property, according to the Dáil Register of Interest for 2018 published this week.

Deputy Canney owns a house in The Village, Wellpark in Galway which is rented out and also owns as well as two houses at The Mall in Tuam and three apartments at St Jarlath’s Place, Bishop Street in Tuam.

He is also a partner in The Galway Partnership, along with Sean Rhatigan and Gerry Kelly of JJ Rhatigan & Co, which owns a retail property for the purposes of renting.

His Galway East colleague, Ciarán Cannon, the Minister of State for the Diaspora and International Development, owns a holiday home in the small village of Banyuls-dels-Aspres in the Languedoc-Rousillon region in the south of France, which is close to the border with Spain.

The Fine Gael TD is also listed as an executive director of Gate Lodge Properties Ltd in Carrabane, Athenry (which operates the Gate Lodge pub and Village theatre) and the voluntary Carrabane Community Development Company Ltd.

See full details on all Galway TD’s in this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.