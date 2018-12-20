Cancer sufferer gets best Christmas present of all

A popular Loughrea woman will receive the gift of life this Christmas: access to lifesaving cervical cancer drugs. Cancer patient Aine Morgan looks set to be among 40 women who will to be included in a scheme to administer miracle drug Pembrolizumab.

Pembro, as it’s known, is credited with significantly shrinking the tumour of Limerick woman Vicky Phelan, who received a terminal diagnosis. Initially, Ms Phelan (43) had to pay for the wonder drug out of her own pocket, which cost €8,500 per infusion every three weeks.

The Government later offered to reimburse the cost of the drug to women caught up in the cervical check controversy. Ms Phelan said that she is evidence that “this drug works”.

Some women, however, such as Ms Morgan, a well-known singer in Loughrea, were not included in that scheme and had to pay for the drug themselves.

Ms Morgan started a fundraising campaign earlier this year, to raise the funds needed for the expensive treatment to keep her alive. And she campaigned at Leinster House earlier this December to put pressure on Government to make the drug available to herself and other women.

It was reported at the weekend that Health Minister Simon Harris had confirmed that Pembrolizumab would be made available to Aine Morgan and about three dozen more women. However, the Health Service Executive hadn’t signed-off on the cost of the programme – until yesterday (Wednesday).

