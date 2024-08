The Irish Cancer Society Health Roadshow is to visit Galway city for the next two days.

The Society is encouraging members of the public to come along and talk to the specialist cancer nurses on hand.





Free blood pressure checks, body mass index and carbon monoxide readings will also be available at the event.

The ‘Your Health Matters’ Roadshow will be in Galway Shopping Centre on the Headford Road from 9am to 6pm today and tomorrow

It’s aim is to promote lifestyle changes and to increase awareness of cancer symptoms and early detection

