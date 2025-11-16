Cancer patient’s personal tribute to kindness and care of Galway Hospice

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 5 minutes read
In the days prior to his passing this week, KEN KELLY was a patient at Galway Hospice. In an extraordinarily moving piece – all the more poignant now because of his death, he wrote of how life-affirming his experience was and how he’d been met with nothing but unconditional love.
My name is Ken Kelly. I live with my family in Moycullen. I was a baker all my life — head baker in the local supermarket. I loved my work, loved meeting people every day, and was very proud of what I did.
Around October last year, I felt something in my throat. I was a heavy smoker, and deep down I knew it wasn’t good.
In February, I brought my son to hospital for an MRI and, while I was there, I went into A&E myself. The doctors took one look at my throat and decided to run some tests.
I remember when I got the results — the doctor looked at me and said: “You have cancer.”
When I told my son, we just fell into each other’s arms. He said: “Come on, Dad, we’re not going to let this decide who we are.”
Those words have stayed with me.
That’s where my story really starts. Since then, I went through 35 rounds of radiotherapy and four rounds of chemotherapy. It was tough, but I stayed positive.
The treatment shrank the cancer in my throat, but it didn’t kill it. It has since spread to my ribs, liver, lymph nodes, spine, neck, and throat.
Still, I don’t see myself as a victim of cancer — I see myself as a survivor for as long as I’m here. And I pray every day.
When I was told I was coming to the hospice, I was frightened. I thought hospice meant the end.
But I was wrong.
Galway Hospice is the most alive and peaceful place I’ve ever been. From the moment I arrived, I felt hope and love — unconditional love.
The nurses and doctors are incredible. They don’t just care for you physically — they lift your spirit. They treat you like family. All they want is for you to feel well and to live as fully as you can. I even found out that some of them had known my son, which meant a lot.
My son Kevin died in a house fire in Connemara on June 3 this year. He was a full-time carer for a lovely American lady (Sonia ‘Sunny’ Jacobs), and he gave his life trying to save her.
I use Kevin as my inspiration every night to keep going. I can hear his voice saying:, “Come on, Dad, let’s do what we have to do today.”
He’s my hero.
My faith tells me I’ll meet him again someday, and I’m really looking forward to that. But I have three grandchildren I want to see grow up, and a wife I adore.
Myself and Maureen have been together for twelve years. We always put everything else before getting married — it never seemed the right time. But after Kevin passed and I got my diagnosis, we said:, “You know what, let’s do it.”
We got married on September 3 this year, and it was the most amazing day of my life. I’m a very happily married man.
I also have another son and a daughter, and I’ve loved them unconditionally from the day they were born. Nothing they could ever do would change that.
The care and attention I’ve received here at the hospice are beyond my wildest expectations. I feel loved — and it’s an unconditional love. I don’t have to do anything to earn it. I feel like I’ve won the lottery.
Every person I’ve met here — the nurses, the doctors, the Art Therapist — they’re standing around me, keeping me upright. All they want for me is to be well. That is so life-affirming.
Kathy, the Art Therapist, gave me full access to her art room for the whole weekend. It was an amazing privilege — to be allowed to use somebody’s space like that.
“It’s there — use it,” she said. The freedom of that was incredible.
The grief of losing my son hits me at night. So I walk — up and down the corridor. The nurses wave, they chat, they encourage me.
Then I go to the art room. I’ve gone there every night since I arrived, just making little things. It gives me a chance to feel my grief but not to hide from it.
Grief is important — it keeps me healthy. If I try to bury it, it will make me sick. I let the tears flow. I’m not afraid. I’m not embarrassed.
Galway Hospice is the most life-affirming place I’ve ever been. Every person I meet here reminds me that palliative care isn’t about death. It’s about life — helping people rebuild strength, find comfort, and carry on.
Being here has been the most life-affirming journey of my life.
Ken Kelly died in Galway Hospice on Monday. Predeceased by Kevin, he is sadly missed by his wife Maureen, his children Cúan and Jill, stepson Jonathan, grandchildren, extended family and friends. A service at the Discovery Church on the Tuam Road last Wednesday was followed by his cremation at Shannon Crematorium.
Pictured: Ken Kelly…life-affirming journey.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Health Minister to attend launch of first Children's Hospice in West of Ireland
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Health Minister is to attend the launch of the fi...
Galway's Connemara Trail awarded grant from Airbnb's €100,000 rural tourism fund
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway's Connemara Trail has been awarded a grant fro...
IFI to provide over €1m for transformative river restoration projects in 2026
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMInland Fisheries Ireland is to provide more than €1 m...
Galway photographer takes on 250km walks – just a year after spinal surgery
HE is best known for his photography work across the City and County, but now ‘Up In The Eire’s’ ...
Aran RNLI welcomes new Lifeboat Operations Manager and volunteer successes
The lifeboat crew of the Aran Islands RNLI welcomed an influx of new blood last week – as well as...
Local MEP disappointed over lack of progress on European Day for Mental Health
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMidlands North West MEP Maria Walsh says she's really...
University of Galway study shows critical role of satellites in climate adaptation
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn international study involving University of Galway...
Catherine Connolly among the attendance at annual Swimmers Mass
In one of her last engagements before her inauguration, President Catherine Connolly joined her f...
New President is Galway to her very core
Claddagh woman Ann Campbell has made a Christmas cake and plum pudding for her neighbours and fri...