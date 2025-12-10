Cancer Care West provides support to record numbers

Cancer Care West provided vital practical and emotional support to nearly 3,000 cancer patients and their families throughout 2024 – making it one of its busiest years on record.

In its annual report, the Galway-based charity said that the rise in demand reflected both the increasing number of cancer diagnoses and growing awareness of the charity’s broad range of free support services across the West and Northwest.

“As the number of individuals seeking support at our centres continues to grow, so too does our responsibility to expand and evolve our services,” said Richard Flaherty, CEO of Cancer Care West.

“Thanks to our dedicated team and the incredible generosity of our supporters, we have worked tirelessly to keep pace with this rising demand.

“While it has become increasingly challenging, we remain committed to delivering vital care, compassion, and support to everyone who turns to us.”

Inis Aoibhinn, the charity’s 33-bedroom residential lodge on the grounds of University Hospital Galway, marked a significant milestone in 2024, welcoming 426 patients – the highest number in its 30-year history.

This increase was driven by advances in clinical practice which allow more patients to be accommodated for shorter stays. This shift highlights the urgent need for investment in new, modernised residential facilities capable of meeting the latest requirements.

Cancer Care West’s free weekly Inis Aoibhinn bus service from Mayo saw 107 people relying on it for safe, convenient travel during treatment – underscoring the vital role the service continues to play for patients and their families across the region.

Cancer Care West’s Support Centres in Galway and Letterkenny also experienced record levels of engagement in 2024.

A total of 1,431 patients accessed services through more than 14,000 interactions. A key development during the year was the expansion of the children’s psycho-oncology service, supporting young people from three to 18.

Relaunched in September, the revised service assisted 36 children in its first three months alone.

Clinical psychologists have since received advanced training in therapeutic play and bespoke interventions, helping children and adolescents better process their experiences and emotions surrounding cancer.

As the demand for support continues to surge, Cancer Care West remains steadfast in its dedication to expanding both its facilities and services.

The charity heavily relies on voluntary fundraising to cover the majority of its operational costs.

“Funding the ever-increasing demands on our services into the future will be challenging,” said Richard Flaherty.

“It costs nearly two and a half million euros annually to deliver our services, and we depend on fundraising for 60% of that amount.

“We are immensely grateful for the compassion and generosity of our supporters. This unwavering support is not just invaluable—it is the cornerstone of our mission to ensure that no one in the West or Northwest of Ireland faces cancer alone,” he added.

All of Cancer Care West’s services are provided free of charge. If you would like to know more about Cancer Care West’s services, you can drop into their Support Centre or call them on 091 540 040.

If you would like to donate to Cancer Care West, go to www.cancercarewest.ie/donate.

Pictured: Richard Flaherty, CEO of Cancer Care West.