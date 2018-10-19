Cancer Care West opens new family room at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new family room for the Corrib Ward at University Hospital Galway has been launched by Cancer Care West.

The Corrib Ward is the dedicated oncology ward which opened in the new hospital block last year.

The special room provides a space where families of patients with cancer can rest, relax, meet with friends and medical staff and stay overnight if necessary.

It’s the second family room to be funded by Cancer Care West in the new 75-bed ward block.