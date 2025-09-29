Cancer Care West officially unveils new facility in heart of Oughterard

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 1 minutes read
Cancer Care West has officially opened its new charity shop in Oughterard, with TV and radio personality Noel Cunningham cutting the ribbon at a community celebration on Camp Street.
The shop, which first opened in August, is already proving popular with locals and visitors. It stocks a wide variety of pre-loved clothing, shoes, handbags, jewellery and accessories, offering great value while raising funds for the charity.
Cancer Care West provides free residential accommodation, counselling, transport, and a wide range of psychological and practical supports to almost 3,000 cancer patients and their families across the West and Northwest each year. Income from the new Oughterard shop will go directly towards maintaining these vital services.
The shop is open daily from noon to 4pm and welcomes donations of good-quality clothing and accessories.
For more information or if you are interested in volunteering at the shop, please call 091 545 000.
Pictured: Noel Cunningham cuts the ribbon to officially open the Cancer Care West Charity Shop in Oughterard. Photos: Sean Lydon.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Education Minister urged to step up over 30 year delay to new school in Ballinasloe
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Education Minister is being urged to step up and ...
Plans for vet clinic in Oranmore village
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans have been lodged to transform a former hair sal...
Guitar men prove one of the highlights of outstanding Clifden Arts Festival
The White Horse Guitar Club, an eleven-strong all-male group who performed at Clifden’s Town Hall...
Galwegians dig deep to help Lions succeed
The outgoing President of Galway Lions Club has paid tribute the strength of community as the org...
Lane closures on n83 Claregalway to Parkmore junction from tomorrow
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere will be traffic management and lane closures fo...
University of Galway former president honoured for engineering innovation in 19th century
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOne of University of Galway’s former presidents has b...
Rafting enterprise offers different view of Galway from its fast-flowing water
A new rafting experience will offer locals and visitors alike an opportunity to view Galway City ...
Galway primary pupils suffer from overcrowded classrooms
Almost half of all primary school pupils across Galway city and county are in classrooms with 25 ...
Motorist admits to careless driving
A part-time teacher pleaded guilty to careless driving after she was involved in a two-vehicle co...