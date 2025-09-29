Cancer Care West officially unveils new facility in heart of Oughterard

Cancer Care West has officially opened its new charity shop in Oughterard, with TV and radio personality Noel Cunningham cutting the ribbon at a community celebration on Camp Street.

The shop, which first opened in August, is already proving popular with locals and visitors. It stocks a wide variety of pre-loved clothing, shoes, handbags, jewellery and accessories, offering great value while raising funds for the charity.

Cancer Care West provides free residential accommodation, counselling, transport, and a wide range of psychological and practical supports to almost 3,000 cancer patients and their families across the West and Northwest each year. Income from the new Oughterard shop will go directly towards maintaining these vital services.

The shop is open daily from noon to 4pm and welcomes donations of good-quality clothing and accessories.

For more information or if you are interested in volunteering at the shop, please call 091 545 000.

Pictured: Noel Cunningham cuts the ribbon to officially open the Cancer Care West Charity Shop in Oughterard. Photos: Sean Lydon.