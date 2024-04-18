Cancer and mortality rates highest in West and Northwest
Cancer and mortality rates are highest in the West and Northwest of the country.
The issue is being raised by Independent TD Marian Harkin who is telling government the National Cancer Strategy needs better funding.
It comes following the dispute of Sinn Féin’s claims that 800 chemotherapy appointments for children and young people were cancelled last year.
Children’s Health Ireland says the majority of those cancellations were made for reasons including a patient being too unwell or no longer needing the treatment.
Deputy Harkin says the regional difference is stark:
