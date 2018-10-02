Tech firm to create 150 jobs at Galway base

Technology firm SOTI is to create 150 new jobs in Galway in a €20m investment.

The Canadian company, which provides mobile device management solutions, is expanding into Ireland as it opens its European tech hub.

As part of phase one of the expansion, SOTI will create 50 jobs immediately in Galway, with a further 100 roles over the next three years.

The firm now has 10 global offices and a workforce that will exceed 1,000 by the end of 2018.

SOTI President and CEO, Carl Rodrigues, said that the company plans to strengthen its European footprint with a permanent presence in Ireland.

“Ireland forms an integral part of our long-term growth strategy, as it has developed an excellent reputation for being a technology-based economy, home to a vast array of tech companies – from giant multinationals, to new start-ups.

“Galway is already home to many Fortune 500 companies, making it a particularly attractive destination to source experienced development and sales talent.”