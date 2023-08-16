  • Services

Services

Canadian students to visit Galway for reunion with miniboat which washed up off West Coast after 100 days

Published:

Canadian students to visit Galway for reunion with miniboat which washed up off West Coast after 100 days
https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/jmf75u/canadian_studentsak75a.mp3
Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A group of Canadian students will visit Galway to be reunited with their miniboat which washed up on Achill Island four years ago.

The Raven KASTER made headlines when it turned up off the West Coast in 2019, having set sail from Canada over 100 days previous.

The miniboat, which is less than 2 metres in length, is being repaired and upgraded by students in Coláiste Pobail Acla, with the aim of relaunching it.

Students Kaitlyn Grandy and Stephanie Evans from Canada will visit Galway Atlantaquaria on August 26th for a meet and greet.

Speaking on their YouTube channel, the duo have said they are excited to explore Galway Bay and be reunited with their miniboat:

More like this:
no_space
HSE told to address “rat runs” through Merlin Park before new surgical hub opened

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE has been instructed to address the issue of traffic ̶...

no_space
Step forward for watermains rehabilition works along Knockma Road in Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been a major step forward for watermains rehabilition w...

no_space
Permission sought to extend lifespan of solar farm in Glenamaddy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permission is being sought to extend the operational lifespan of ...

no_space
Night time water restrictions imposed for Tully in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Night time water restrictions have been imposed for customers in ...

no_space
Galway public share views regarding visible tattoos on Gardaí

Galway Bay fm newsroom – People in Galway have been sharing their views in relation to vis...

no_space
Agriculture Minister presents Kinvara farmer with sustainability award

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Kinvara suckler farmer Vincent Keane is celebrating a sustainability awa...

no_space
Mervue and Kinvara businesses showcased at Shannon Airport Duty Free area

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two Galway businesses are currently being showcased at Shannon Ai...

no_space
2,000 students being conferred by University of Galway this week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 2,000 students are being conferred by University of Galway this w...

no_space
Stop and Go in place at Clybaun Road Lower for installation of pedestrian crossing

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Stop and Go system will be in place for the next two weeks at C...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up