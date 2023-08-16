Canadian students to visit Galway for reunion with miniboat which washed up off West Coast after 100 days

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A group of Canadian students will visit Galway to be reunited with their miniboat which washed up on Achill Island four years ago.

The Raven KASTER made headlines when it turned up off the West Coast in 2019, having set sail from Canada over 100 days previous.

The miniboat, which is less than 2 metres in length, is being repaired and upgraded by students in Coláiste Pobail Acla, with the aim of relaunching it.

Students Kaitlyn Grandy and Stephanie Evans from Canada will visit Galway Atlantaquaria on August 26th for a meet and greet.

Speaking on their YouTube channel, the duo have said they are excited to explore Galway Bay and be reunited with their miniboat: