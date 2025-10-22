  • Services

Campus Anti Genocide protestors storm their way into University of Galway's Quad building

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Protestors at the University of Galway banging drums and chanting loudly have stormed their way into the Quad building

The Campus Anti Genocide coalition is calling on the new University President to cease collaboration with Israeli IT company Technion.

The rally involving about 70 people has been underway since 9:30, coinciding with a University of Galway Governing Authority meeting in the Quad

Our reporters Sarah Slevin and Saoirse Duhan spoke to some of the protestors just before they made their way into the building

