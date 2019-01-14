Campaigners to gather shortly at City Hall calling for Parks Warden Unit for the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Campaigners will gather shortly outside City Hall on College Road calling for a Parks Warden unit for the city.

A motion is due to go before this afternoon’s city council meeting requesting the establishment of a full-time grounds parks unit to tackle issues such as litter and anti-social behaviour.

The motion is being put forward by Sinn Féin’s Mark Lohan at the meeting which gets underway at 2pm.

Campaigners will gather from 1.30 to show their support for Cllr Lohan’s motion saying it’s time the council followed the example of other cities such as Dublin and Belfast who have dedicated park wardens.

