Campaigners disappointed with realignment plan for Kilmeen Cross near Loughrea

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local campaigners say they are disappointed over the exclusion of lighting in the plan for the realignment of Kilmeen Cross near Loughrea.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland’s design for the junction was presented to councillors at a recent Loughrea district meeting.

The plan will see the creation of a T junction – removing the current lane for traffic coming from Portumna, meaning cars would have to stop at the junction.

The plan also includes a cycle-way and footpath.

