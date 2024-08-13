Campaigners’ delight at project’s inclusion in All-Island Review

The reopening of the rail track from Athenry, through Tuam and onto Claremorris has been described as a ‘shovel-ready project’ that could be delivered within the next four years.

West on Track, the lobby group behind the long-term campaign for the reopening of the line, is thrilled that Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has now committed to progress this project.

Tuam area Councillor Michael Connolly, a member of the Western Inter-County Rail Committee, believes that it would accommodate both freight and passenger traffic when opened.

Cllr Connolly confirmed that the lifting of the existing track will commence over the coming months and that the new rail track will be up and running for both freight and passenger travel by 2028 or 2029 at the latest.

The project from Athenry to Tuam and onto Claremorris will cost in the region of €150 million, with two-thirds of the funding coming from Europe with the remainder being provided by the Department of Transport.

It was significant that Minister Eamon Ryan, while discussing the All-Island Rail Review, said that the reopening of the Western Rail Corridor was important in “achieving balanced regional development”.

He then said that when the rail line from Athenry to Claremorris was completed within the next four years, it would accommodate both freight and passenger traffic.

In welcoming the confirmation, Colmán Ó Raghallaigh of West on Track said that the reopening would represent a major delivery of key infrastructure as part of the Atlantic Economic Corridor.

West on Track have been to the forefront of the campaign for the reopening of the 40 mile stretch of railway line that closed back in 1976. When completed, it will provide a link to Dublin but also to the South-East of the country.

“Congestion in the regional capital of Galway has already reached crisis proportions so re-opening the Galway-Mayo rail link for passengers and freight will have a major positive impact. This is strongly supported by Galway City and County Councils and by Mayo County Council,” he said.

“It will make an enormous difference to places like Tuam and Claremorris, allowing people to commute easily into their local city for work, business and medical appointments and even allowing many students to travel in and out to college while living at home, representing a massive saving in accommodation fees.

“This next phase of the Western Rail Corridor can be made operational within three to four years, linking Tuam, Westport, Ballina, Castlebar and Claremorris to Galway, Limerick, Cork and Waterford and is the only shovel-ready infrastructural project for the west that can be initiated without delay.

“Once work is under way on bringing the railway to Mayo, we expect the next phase to Sligo to then become the focus for subsequent development,” said Mr Ó Raghallaigh.

Pictured: Cllr Michael Connolly (FF) at Athenry Railway Station.