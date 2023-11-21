Campaigners claim major win in fight against planned biogas plant in Gort
Campaigners in Gort are claiming a major win today in their fight against a planned biogas plant in the area.
Gort Biogas Concern Group and the Burren Lowlands took action in the High Court after the plans were approved by An Bord Pleanala.
They would have seen a plant constructed around 800m from the town centre.
But the case has now been concluded with An Bord Pleanala conceding – in what campaigners say is a win for “common sense”.
Chair of Gort Biogas Concern Group is Ciaran O Donnell – he says this result couldn’t have happened without local support:
