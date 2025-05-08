  • Services

Campaign urges amalgamated Ballinasloe schools to retain Garbally name

Published:

  • Avatar
  Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A campaign with high-profile names attached, is urging the amalgamated Ballinasloe schools to retain the ‘Garbally’ name.

Ardscoil Mhuire, and St Joseph’s Garbally College are to be joined this September under the name Clonfert College which was agreed over a year ago.

Past pupils, including former Irish rugby captain Ciaran Fitzgerald, former GAA players Conor Hayes, Michael Duignan and Sean Silke and Connacht Rugby’s Colm Reilly, are all backing ‘The Spirit of Garbally’.

They’re calling for the school to be named ‘Clonfert College at Garbally Park’ and for the school’s sports teams to continue playing under the name ‘Garbally’.

All-Ireland winning and All-Star hurler Conor Hayes says they may be too late with the campaign but want to keep the sporting traditions of Garbally alive

