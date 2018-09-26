Campaign to promote greater accessibility for disabled launched in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new campaign to raise public awareness on the obstacles faced by those with disabilities has been launched in the city.

‘Make Way Day’ is a joint initiative between the disabled community and local authorities nationwide.

It aims to raise awareness of accessibility difficulties facing those with disabilities – as well as how the careless actions of others can add to those difficulties.

The Galway campaign was launched this morning at Galway Museum by Mayor Niall McNeilis – and was well attended by a range of charities and community groups.